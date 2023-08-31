On this week’s edition of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Jared Haas sat down with Dexter and David Bean about the return of BlackJack Racing to NASCAR and the goals for the team after its weekend at The Milwaukee Mile in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Danny Peters then joins Nolen to talk about Kurt Busch‘s retirement and Ryan Preece‘s NASCAR Cup Series wreck last weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

Plus, the guys react to Chase Elliott‘s comments at the end of the race on what he could have done differently to win and make the playoffs.

Speaking of the playoffs, the podcast debuts a new segment called the Playoff Roundup, getting you set on who is and who is not performing the right way for the postseason, which starts Sunday (Sept. 3) at Darlington Raceway.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

