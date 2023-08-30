Race Weekend Central
Ryan Preece flipping with the text of 'Safety put to the test'

(Graphic: Jared Haas)

NASCAR Mailbox: Safety Dance – Men With Helmets

Jared Haas

Ryan Blaney and Ryan Preece were able to walk away from two hard crashes at Daytona International Speedway as NASCAR advances in safety were put to the test.

Also, why hasn’t Aric Almirola made clear if he is retiring after this year or not?

Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel. Find out the answers in the video below.

About the author

Jared Haas

Jared Haas joined the Frontstretch staff in May 2020. A graduate of Cedarville University in December 2019, Jared has been a Nascar fan since 2006. One of Jared's passion is recreating and creating Nascar cars for video games.

