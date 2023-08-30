Ryan Blaney and Ryan Preece were able to walk away from two hard crashes at Daytona International Speedway as NASCAR advances in safety were put to the test.

Also, why hasn’t Aric Almirola made clear if he is retiring after this year or not?

Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel. Find out the answers in the video below.

