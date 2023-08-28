Daytona to Dirt saw the Saturday night race at Daytona (Aug. 26) monopolize the weekend for the majority of dirt racing’s ringers, with even the Midwest veterans taking a week off.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular contested the wingless micro sprint division at Millbridge Speedway in North Carolina Wednesday night and ended the night in ninth. Alan rebounded from being collected in the lap 9 Big One to score his fourth top-10 finish of the season at the track.

The former ARCA Menards Series regular took time away from his chassis work at Longhorn Chassis to get behind the wheel this weekend and made the most of it, scoring the victory in the Modified Mafia feature at Golden Isles Speedway in Georgia Saturday night (Aug. 26).

El Capitan Steve Arpin drove down to Golden Isles Speedway last night to join the Modified Mafia Tour and took home the… Posted by Longhorn Chassis on Sunday, August 27, 2023

The NASCAR Cup Series regular was part of a nightmare evening contesting the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Georgetown Speedway in Delaware Thursday night. Chastain started and finished last of the eight cars in the first heat race and his night ended there. With teammate Matt Sheppard losing an engine in his own heat race, the decision was made to put Sheppard in Chastain’s car, a move that proved disastrous.

For posterity’s sake: Ross Chastain withdrew from the event after the heat races. Matt Sheppard had engine trouble in his car and drove Chastain’s car in the B-Main, flipping it on the backstretch.



In short: Niece Motorsports had a shit evening at Georgetown. #NASCAR https://t.co/A7WtjEf6J3 — Matthew Burroughs (@MJBurroughs) August 25, 2023

The NASCAR Xfinity Series regular contested the wingless micro division at Millbridge Wednesday night and endured a rough evening, slapping the wall on lap 12 and suffering enough suspension damage to end his evening in 16th, his worst finish at Millbridge since April.

The former Truck Series regular ran the Delaware Super Trucks feature at Georgetown Thursday night and posted a sixth-place finish that while not bad on paper marked his worst finish on the tour since May.

The Truck Series regular contested the wingless micro division at Millbridge Wednesday night and made the most of an attrition-filled feature, improving from 17th to sixth over the course of the 30-lap feature.

The ARCA points leader contested the wingless micro division at Millbridge Wednesday night and was a contender early in the evening, qualifying for the pole dash and running in the top five early in the feature.

It was all for naught though, as Love was collected in a lap 9 Big One that collected at least six cars and ended his evening in 18th of 21 cars.

