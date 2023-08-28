Daytona to Dirt saw the Saturday night race at Daytona (Aug. 26) monopolize the weekend for the majority of dirt racing’s ringers, with even the Midwest veterans taking a week off.
Lawless Alan
The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular contested the wingless micro sprint division at Millbridge Speedway in North Carolina Wednesday night and ended the night in ninth. Alan rebounded from being collected in the lap 9 Big One to score his fourth top-10 finish of the season at the track.
Steve Arpin
The former ARCA Menards Series regular took time away from his chassis work at Longhorn Chassis to get behind the wheel this weekend and made the most of it, scoring the victory in the Modified Mafia feature at Golden Isles Speedway in Georgia Saturday night (Aug. 26).
Ross Chastain
The NASCAR Cup Series regular was part of a nightmare evening contesting the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Georgetown Speedway in Delaware Thursday night. Chastain started and finished last of the eight cars in the first heat race and his night ended there. With teammate Matt Sheppard losing an engine in his own heat race, the decision was made to put Sheppard in Chastain’s car, a move that proved disastrous.
Sheldon Creed
The NASCAR Xfinity Series regular contested the wingless micro division at Millbridge Wednesday night and endured a rough evening, slapping the wall on lap 12 and suffering enough suspension damage to end his evening in 16th, his worst finish at Millbridge since April.
Jerry Hill
The former Truck Series regular ran the Delaware Super Trucks feature at Georgetown Thursday night and posted a sixth-place finish that while not bad on paper marked his worst finish on the tour since May.
Carson Hocevar
The Truck Series regular contested the wingless micro division at Millbridge Wednesday night and made the most of an attrition-filled feature, improving from 17th to sixth over the course of the 30-lap feature.
Jesse Love
The ARCA points leader contested the wingless micro division at Millbridge Wednesday night and was a contender early in the evening, qualifying for the pole dash and running in the top five early in the feature.
It was all for naught though, as Love was collected in a lap 9 Big One that collected at least six cars and ended his evening in 18th of 21 cars.
