Landon Pembelton To Make First ARCA Start of 2023 at Bristol

Landon Pembelton will make his first start of the 2023 ARCA Menards Series season with Mullins Racing at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 14, the team announced on Facebook (Aug. 28).

Pembelton will drive the No. 3, team owner Willie Mullins confirmed to Frontstretch.

Hailing from Amelia, Va., Pembelton has made three starts in ARCA all coming in 2022 for Venturini Motorsports. His best career finish came at Elko Speedway where he finished third in his series debut. In his three races, the 18-year-old scored one top five and three top 10s.

Mullins Racing has made one starts this season at Daytona International Speedway where Willie Mullins finished 20th. The team also partnered with Fast Track Racing at Elko to field entries for Mullins and Davey Callihan. The duo finished eighth and sixth, respectively.

Pembelton will navigate the high banks of Bristol on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. ET. Coverage will be provided by FOX Sports 1.

