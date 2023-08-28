Juri Vips Joining RLL for Remaining 2023 IndyCar Races

Juri Vips is running for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in the final two NTT IndyCar Series races, the team announced Monday, Aug. 28.

He’ll make his IndyCar debut at Portland International Raceway in the No. 30; he’ll also close out the season at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Vips ran two tests for RLL, the first in October 2022 at Sebring International Raceway and the second in March earlier this year at Barber Motorsports Park.

“I’m super happy to get the opportunity with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and very thankful to Bobby, Mike and everyone at the team,” Vips said in a team release. “I haven’t been driving all year so the anticipation for this opportunity has been immense but I’m really looking forward to starting again. We tested together at the end of 2022 in Sebring and it seemed like we just gelled. I got along with everyone and I really like the atmosphere at the team. Bobby’s also one to give second chances and I’m extremely grateful that he is giving me one and I really hope to bring a good result for him, Mike and the whole team.

“I hope I can prove myself and most importantly get them into the Winners Circle, which is always my main mission. I feel ready for these races, I think the tracks suit my experience and driving style and the car as well. I’ve already integrated myself with the team this year, doing some work for them on the simulator so I already know the people and feel very comfortable with everyone which is a big benefit for me as well.”

In 2021-2022, Vips drove for Hitech Grand Prix in Formula 2.

Conor Daly last drove the No. 30 at World Wide Technology Raceway after RLL announced it had parted ways with Jack Harvey.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article