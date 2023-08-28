Entry List: 2023 Cook Out Southern 500

The first race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs occurs this weekend at Darlington Raceway for the Cook Out Southern 500.
There are 36 cars entered, meaning all will race, barring any entry list changes.
After driving Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 at Daytona International Speedway, JJ Yeley switches to its No. 15 for Darlington. Ryan Newman rejoins the team in the No. 51.
Carson Hocevar will make his second Cup start, this time driving the No. 42 for Legacy Motor Club.
Cup Darlington Entry List
The Cook Out Southern 500 will be held Sunday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m. ET, with TV coverage via USA Network.
