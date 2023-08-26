Kurt Busch Officially Announces Retirement

Kurt Busch officially announced his retirement from NASCAR Cup Series competition via X (formerly Twitter) Aug. 26.

“My incredible team of doctors and I have come to the conclusion that at this point in my recovery, there are just too many obstacles to overcome and get back to 100%,” the 2004 Cup champion said. “So, after 23 years behind the wheel and 45 years living and breathing this dream, I am officially announcing my retirement from NASCAR Cup Series competition.”

Thank you to everyone who helped me accomplish my dream. pic.twitter.com/QiNiqSx0U4 — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) August 26, 2023

In his first season with 23XI Racing in 2022, Busch won the spring race at Kansas Speedway and looked poised to make the playoffs.

However, an accident during qualifying at Pocono Raceway triggered concussion-like symptoms and took Busch out of the car for the remainder of the season.

Including the 2022 season, Busch had a streak of nine straight years with at least one win, while driving for three different teams.

Busch amassed 34 Cup wins throughout his career.

23XI, Busch’s now-former team, has not commented on his retirement.

