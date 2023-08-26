IndyCar Qualifying at Gateway Postponed Due to Weather

Qualifying for the NTT IndyCar Series’ Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway has been postponed to Sunday, Aug. 27, after inclement weather delayed the start of the session for more than four hours.

Drivers will now make their qualifying runs hours just before the race, starting at 11 a.m. ET, with the race scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

The postponement comes on the back of hours of heavy rain and sporadic track drying efforts at the 1.25-mile oval in Madison, Illinois.

Sunday’s qualifying session will still be streamed exlcusively on Peacock. Coverage of the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 will be airing on NBC as well as available for streaming on Peacock.

