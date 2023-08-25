Cameron Lawrence Wins Virginia Is For Racing Lovers Grand Prix Pole

Turner Motorsport’s Cameron Lawrence won the pole Friday (Aug. 25) for Saturday afternoon’s Virginia Is For Racing Lovers Grand Prix with a lap at 103.314 mph. It is Lawrence’s first pole of the year, but the second straight pole for the No. 95 team as teammate Robert Megennis won the pole last time out at Road America.

Megennis’ lap was one-tenth of a second faster than Murillo Racing’s Kenny Murillo. Rennsport One’s Eric Filguerias will start third in his Porsche, then Motorsports In Action’s Alex Filsinger. McCumbee McAleer Racing’s Jenson Altzman will start fifth in his Ford.

CarBahn Motorsports with Peregrine Racing’s Sean McAlister will start sixth, then van der Steur Racing’s Rory van der Steur. Justin Piscitell starts eighth in the second Murillo Mercedes, tehn TeamTGM’s Hugh Plumb. Winward Racing’s Bryce Ward will start 10th.

The vast majority of the qualifying session was led by Murillo. Murillo set a lap at 103.223 mph five minutes into the session. At the time, the lap was nearly a second faster than anyone else.

With a few minutes to go, Murillo pulled into the pits and let the rest of the Grand Sport class take their shots at him. It was only in the final couple of minutes that Lawrence was able to usurp Murillo.

In TCR, JDC-Miller MotorSports’ Chris Miller will start his Audi from the class pole with a lap at 102.152 mph. The lap was .472 seconds faster than Bryan Herta Autosport’s Michael Lewis. Teammate Harry Gottsacker will start third, then Mark Wilkins. Van der Steur Racing’s Bryan Ortiz will start fifth.

The Virginia Is For Racing Lovers Grand Prix is scheduled to go green at 5:10 p.m. ET Saturday. Coverage will start at 5 p.m. ET live on Peacock.

