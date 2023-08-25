Brandon Jones Confirms JRM Return in 2024

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Jones confirmed with Frontstretch on Friday (Aug. 25) night that he will return to JR Motorsports for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

“Yeah, we’re back,” Jones told Frontstretch. “We have two years here, so I’m looking forward to getting all these bugs ironed out. So, hopefully we can come back next year and attack hard.”

Jones was running in Friday night’s Daytona Xfinity race when he was involved in a crash on lap 41.

The driver of the No. 9 sat 14th in the series’ standings 61 points below the cut line before the 250-lap feature at Daytona.

With two races left in the regular season, he is likely in a must-win situation to make the postseason.

In 2023, he has earned two top fives and six top-10 results in the Xfinity Series in his first season with JRM.

