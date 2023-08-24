Parker Kligerman Returning to Big Machine in 2024

Parker Kligerman is returning to the No. 48 next year for Big Machine Racing Team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Big Machine announced Aug. 24.

“Parker Kligerman has done a fantastic job for us this year,” team owner Scott Borchetta said in a release. “His experience behind the wheel, and his amazing profile as an ambassador for our sport and our Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers brand, provides all the fuel we need for next year. Let’s go! 2024 is gonna be big!”

“Thank you to Scott and Sandi Borchetta for this amazing opportunity and their continued belief in me and what we’re building at Big Machine Racing,” Kligerman added. “Getting to know them, the entire Big Machine Racing team, and everyone at Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life.

“Although we haven’t yet achieved our ultimate goal of winning races together, we’ve shared some unforgettable moments and continue to grow stronger each week. It’s an incredible feeling knowing we still have a chance to fight for a championship this year, and we’ll be doing just that in 2024!”

Kligerman, in his first full-time season with the team, currently sits in 11th in points, three below the playoff cut line.

In 2023, Kligerman has five top fives and 12 top 10s with two DNFs.

