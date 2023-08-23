Trevor Bayne Joins JGR for 3 Xfinity Races

Trevor Bayne will return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing, the team announced Aug. 23.

Bayne will compete in three races this season, starting with this weekend’s Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway in the No. 19 Toyota.

The 2011 Daytona 500 winner will also pilot the ride at Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 15) and Texas Motor Speedway (Sept. 23).

“I’m excited to get back in the seat, especially with (crew chief) Jason (Ratcliff) at the helm,” Bayne said in a team release. “We had some strong runs together last year and came close to taking home a trophy a couple of times. It doesn’t hurt that Daytona and Texas have been really good to me in the past, either. Hopefully, we can go out there, pick back up where we left off last year, and compete for a trip to victory lane.”

Bayne returned to Xfinity action in 2022 with JGR, competing in nine races. In those starts, he tallied five top fives and seven top 10s, also leading 176 laps. The Knoxville, Tenn., native has made 161 starts in the series, visiting victory lane twice.

JGR has rotated the No. 19 between several drivers this season, with Ty Gibbs, Joe Graf Jr., Connor Mosack, Myatt Snider and Ryan Truex all competing in the ride. Gibbs and Truex have accounted for its two wins in 2023.

Bayne will make his season debut this Friday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET, with coverage provided by USA Network.

