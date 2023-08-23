SS-Green Light Racing Adds Chad Finchum For 3 Races

Chad Finchum will compete for SS-Green Light Racing in three races throughout the remainder of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, Finchum announced on Facebook on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Finchum will drive the No. 08 at Darlington Raceway on Saturday, Sept. 2, Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, Sept. 15 and Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 28. Powerhouse Diesel and Mustang Week will sponsor Finchum at Darlington.

“None of this could be possible without our amazing partners,” Finchum said in his Facebook post. “I am very honored and excited to be able to get behind the wheel again for a few races!”

Finchum also said that his paint scheme for Darlington will throw back to “one of my very first paint schemes when I first started racing, which was also the number 8 car!”

Finchum has spent his entire Xfinity Series career, consisting of 108 total races, with MBM Motorsports. He was last behind the wheel as recently as New Hampshire Motor Speedway in July, finishing 35th. He failed to qualify for three other races this season and withdrew from the July race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

SSGLR has seen 20 different drivers step behind the wheel of its two full-time entries this season, the Nos. 07 and 08. Blaine Perkins and Gray Gaulding were originally slated to run the entire season for SSGLR, but Perkins mutually parted ways with the team after five races, while Gaulding hasn’t competed for the team since Darlington in May.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article