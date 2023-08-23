Entry Lists: Michelin GT Challenge at VIR/Virginia is for Racing Lovers Grand Prix

Michelin GT Challenge at VIR

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will be at VIRginia International Raceway for their second and final GT-only race of the year. 20 teams are entered in the two classes.

The GTD Pro class has five teams entered from VasserSullivan, Corvette Racing, Pfaff Motorsports, The Heart of Racing and WeatherTech Racing. There are no driver changes.

The GTD class has 15 teams entered, the same number as at Road America. However, Racers Edge Motorsports is not entered. They chose to use the weekend as a test session for the Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS weekend at Road America, which took place last weekend.

In Racers Edge’s place is the returning Aston Martin from Andretti Autosport. Jarett Andretti and Gabby Chaves return for their third GTD race of the year.

Virginia Is For Racing Lovers Grand Prix

For Saturday’s two-hour IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race at VIR, there are 37 teams entered in the two classes. This is a decrease of one team from Road America.

The Grand Sport class has 24 teams entered. Automatic Racing’s No. 09 Aston Martin is not entered. However, they are replaced by the Wilsports No. 11 Mercedes of Gary Ferrara and Kris Wilson that skipped Road America.

Chad McCumbee is unavailable due to a conflict. As a result, Joey Hand is back to drive the No. 13 Mustang.

At Murillo Racing, Justin Piscitell is in the No. 56 Mercedes alongside Eric Foss. Piscitell replaces Ryan Yardley, who made his series debut at Road America. Piscitell is driving in place of the injured Jeff Mosing.

In TCR, there are 13 entries, down one from Road America. The Honda Civic Type-R for HART is not entered.

At VGRT, Tyler Gonzalez is in the car in place of Cristian Perocarpi. Of note, Tyler is not related to team owner/teammate Victor Gonzalez Jr.

The Virginia Is For Racing Lovers Grand Prix is scheduled to go green at 5:10 p.m. ET Saturday. Coverage will be streamed live on Peacock. The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR will go green at 2:10 p.m. ET Sunday. That race will air live on USA Network starting at 2 p.m. ET.

