Entry List: 2023 Sprecher 150

The ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East come together this weekend at The Milwaukee Mile.

It serves as the 15th race for the the main series, while it is the seventh and penultimate race for East drivers.

Twenty-three cars make up the entry list for the race.

Jake Finch will be in the No. 1 for Phoenix Racing. Finch drove the No. 55 for Venturini Motorsports last week at Watkins Glen International.

Ron Vandermeir Jr. makes his season debut in the No. 10 for Fast Track Racing. Dallas Frueh makes his third appearance of the year in the No. 01 for FTR, moving from the No. 12, which he drove at Springfield. Tim Monroe, who was in FTR’s No. 11 there, is in the No. 12.

After Brayton Laster piloted the ride at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, Rita Goulet returns to the seat of Rise Motorsports’ No. 31.

Rick Redig-Tackman makes his first ARCA start in the No. 48 for Brad Smith Motorsports. Brad Smith will compete in Kimmel Racing’s No. 69 entry.

Gus Dean will make his fifth start of the season in the No. 55 for Venturini Motorsports.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoff driver Grant Enfinger returns for his second start of 2023 in CR7 Motorsports’ No. 97.

Wayne Peterson Racing’s No. 06 entry currently has the driver listed as TBA. AJ Moyer has driven for the team in 2023.

ARCA action on the 1-mile track is Sunday, Aug. 27, at 1 p.m. ET, with coverage provided by FOX Sports 1 and live streaming on the FOX Sports app.

