Entry List: 2023 Wawa 250

The NASCAR Xfinity Series travels to Daytona International Speedway for the Wawa 250 Friday, Aug. 25.

There are 38 cars entered, meaning all will qualify, barring any entry list changes.

The No. 6 normally piloted by Brennan Poole at JD Motorsports will instead be driven by Garrett Smithley. Poole is not entered but will drive the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona.

Jeb Burton moves to a third Jordan Anderson Racing car, the No. 22, in a tribute to his father Ward. Jordan Anderson will drive Burton’s usual ride, the No. 27.

Emerling-Gase Motorsports switches its drivers for the weekend, with co-owner Joey Gase returning in the No. 35 and Natalie Decker driving the No. 53, which was initially expected to be CJ McLaughlin.

Alpha Prime Racing co-owner Caesar Bacarella is back in his team’s No. 44, while Jeffrey Earnhardt returns to the No. 45. Sage Karam was initially announced for one of the cars but will not be racing this weekend at the moment.

Alex Guenette is back with DGM Racing for the second time in 2023, this time driving the No. 91.

The SS-Green Light Racing Nos. 07 and 08 will feature David Starr and Gray Gaulding, respectively.

The Wawa 250 will be held Friday, Aug. 25, at 7:30 p.m. ET. USA Network will air the race.

