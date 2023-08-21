Entry List: 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400

The NASCAR Cup Series hits Daytona International Speedway for the second time this year with the Coke Zero Sugar 400 this weekend.

With 39 cars entered, all will make the field, barring any entry list changes.

Chandler Smith and Kaulig Racing’s part-time No. 13 returns. It’s the No. 13’s first appearance since Jonathan Davenport drove it at the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track, while Smith is back for the first time since the first Richmond Raceway event of the season.

Rick Ware Racing’s lineup includes Brennan Poole and JJ Yeley in the Nos. 15 and 51, respectively. Riley Herbst, who was originally expected in one of the cars, will compete in the part-time No. 36 generally fielded by Front Row Motorsports.

Josh Berry returns as the replacement in the No. 42 for Legacy Motor Club after Mike Rockenfeller drove the last two races.

Austin Hill and Beard Motorsports are back after last competing at Michigan International Speedway.

After Josh Bilicki drove the No. 78 for Live Fast Motorsports the last three weeks, team co-owner BJ McLeod is back this weekend.

The Cup cars hit Daytona on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m. ET, with TV coverage from NBC.

