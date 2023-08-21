Entry List: 2023 Clean Harbors 175

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returns to The Milwaukee Mile for the first time in over a decade for the Clean Harbors 175 this weekend.

With 37 teams entered, one truck will fail to qualify, barring any entry list changes.

Derek Kraus returns to the series for his first start with Spire Motorsports, driving its No. 7.

Dexter Bean resurrects BlackJack Racing, entering the team’s No. 21.

Josh Reaume will drive the No. 22 for AM Racing.

Brad Perez is entered in On Point Motorsports’ No. 30, while Derek Lemke returns for an attempt at his second series start in Reaume Brothers Racing’s No. 33.

After skipping Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Bayley Currey returns in Niece Motorsports’ No. 41.

Matt Mills is back for his second start in Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 51.

Sean Hingorani will attempt his series debut in Hattori Racing Enterprises’ No. 61.

Josh Bilicki makes an appearance in the Truck Series, entering Young’s Motorsports’ No. 02.

The Clean Harbors 175 is set for Sunday, Aug. 27, at 4 p.m. ET, with TV coverage via FOX Sports 1.

