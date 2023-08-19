Denny Hamlin Wins 4th Pole of 2023 at Watkins Glen

Denny Hamlin‘s grip on road course qualifying in 2023 continued at Watkins Glen, as the Joe Gibbs Racing driver topped the charts for his fourth NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season.

The 2016 Watkins Glen winner bested the field with a speed of 125.298 mph. In addition to a pole at Talladega Superspeedway earlier this season, Hamlin won the pole at both Sonoma Raceway and the Chicago street course.

Joining Hamlin on the front row will be William Byron, who laid down a speed of 124.961.

Fresh off his win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Michael McDowell turned in the third-fastest lap. Rookie Ty Gibbs and 2021 Cup champion Kyle Larson rounded out the top five.

Former Watkins Glen winner AJ Allmendinger will start sixth, with Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Busch and Corey LaJoie shaped the remainder of the top 10.

A few playoff bubble drivers just missed out on making the final round. Bubba Wallace qualified 12th, while Daniel Suarez and Chase Elliott will start 14th and 15th, respectively.

The penultimate race of the regular season kicks off on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 3 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

