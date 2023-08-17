Here’s Who’s Performing & Appearing at Watkins Glen

For the second week in a row, NASCAR heads to the twists and turns of a road course. On the agenda this week is a trip to Upstate New York at Watkins Glen International.

The Glen has hosted some absolute classics in NASCAR’s 75 years, providing thrilling finishes, large crowds and special pre-race dignitaries.

Let’s see who will be at the track this go around.

TV Broadcast: The NASCAR Cup Series broadcast returns to USA Network this weekend with the team of Rick Allen, Jeff Burton, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Letarte. The race is slated for Sunday, Aug. 20 at 3 p.m. ET.

On the NASCAR Xfinity Series side, that race will also be broadcast on the USA Network, with coverage starting at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Honorary Pace Car Driver: Actor Kal Penn will pace the field around Watkins Glen prior to the Go Bowling at The Glen. Penn is known for roles in House, Designated Survivor and stars in Disney+ series The Santa Clauses.

The Bog: For fans attending the races, Watkins Glen’s hospitality experience, the Bog will feature two superstars on Aug. 20 at noon. Cup champions Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson, who account for the past four wins at the track, will be appearing there.

