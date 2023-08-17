Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports Confirms 2024 Driver Lineup

Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports revealed their 2024 full-time driver lineup Thursday (Aug. 19). The team will field two of the new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GTD Pro class.

While the specific pairings are unconfirmed, the four full-time drivers are confirmed. They are Nicky Catsburg, Antonio Garcia, Tommy Milner and Alexander Sims.

The press release also indicates that Sims is the direct replacement for Jordan Taylor. Taylor has already confirmed his return to Wayne Taylor Racing Andretti Autosport for 2024.

“We’re very pleased with the full-season IMSA lineup in the Corvette Z06 GT3.R for 2024,” said Mark Stielow, director of Chevrolet Motorsports Competition Engineering. “The four drivers have exceptional records and history with Corvette.”

It should be noted that Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports is the continuation of the current Corvette Racing beyond the end of 2023. Unlike now, this will be a factory-supported operation as opposed to a full factory outfit, which the team has been since 1999.

Garcia is the only of the four that is currently full-time with Corvette Racing. Garcia, along with Taylor, is currently second in GTD Pro points with a victory at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park and four additional podium finishes.

Garcia has raced for Corvette Racing since 2009 and has been full-time since 2012 in the American Le Mans Series. In that time, Garcia has 23 class victories and has won five championships (one in ALMS, four in WeatherTech).

“It’s hard to believe this will be my 16th year racing with Corvette Racing and Pratt Miller,” Garcia said. “We have grown a lot in our time together with many different versions of the Corvette. I think this Z06 GT3.R is a very good car. You can see that from the months of testing and development we’ve done on this car for 2024. I think it will be a very good racecar for us in what is going to be a tough GTD Pro category with some new teams and maybe some new manufacturers. More importantly it will be a very good car for the new customer Corvette race teams. I’m very happy to be part of the first group to race this car in this new era for Corvette Racing.”

Catsburg has never raced full-time in IMSA, but has competed for Corvette Racing as an endurance driver in the past. He has one career class victory with the team at Sebring last year. He is also part of the GTE-Am championship-winning squad in the FIA World Endurance Championship this season.

Milner raced full-time for Corvette Racing from 2011-2021 in IMSA and full-time last year in the WEC. He has 20 class victories with the team (11 in IMSA, six in ALMS, two in the WEC and one Le Mans victory that predates the WEC). He is currently the third driver for Corvette Racing in IMSA.

Sims has the least experience with Corvette Racing, having raced as the third driver for the team in 2021. In three starts, Sims’ best finish was second in the 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Currently, Sims is full-time for Action Express Racing in their Cadillac VSeries.R. Sims is currently second in GTP points with a victory at Sebring.

Corvette Racing with Pratt Miller Motorsports will announce the actual full-time driver pairings at a later date. In addition, there will be endurance driver announcements for both cars as well.

