Chris Hacker, Jason White Indefinitely Suspended

Chris Hacker and Jason White have been indefinitely suspended from NASCAR competition effective Aug. 17.

The suspensions come after both drivers were arrested earlier this month in separate incidents.

Hacker was reported by the Huntersville Police Department to have been arrested on Aug. 15 for driving while impaired, according to TobyChristie.com, while White was arrested on Aug. 3 and was reported to also have been driving while impaired, according to WANE.

White, who debuted in a NASCAR national series in 1999, has made one NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start in 2023 at Daytona International Speedway, finishing 15th for TRICON Garage, and he failed to qualify with MBM Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega Superspeedway.

Hacker competes part time in the Truck Series for On Point Motorsports and Young’s Motorsports, with a best finish in 2023 of 12th at North Wilkesboro Speedway. He also has two Xfinity starts this year for RSS Racing, finishing 14th at Richmond Raceway. He debuted in the Truck Series in 2021.

He was originally entered for this weekend’s Watkins Glen International race in the series for SS-Green Light Racing.

