Entry List: 2023 NAPA Auto Parts 150

For the third straight ARCA Menards Series West race, less than 20 drivers are entered. Sixteen will compete at the 0.625-mile short track Evergreen Speedway in the eighth race of the 2023 season.

Reigning champion Jake Drew will make his second start of the 2023 season in the No. 41 Lowden-Jackson Motorsports Ford. Drew finished with a 16th-place DNF in the most recent race at Shasta Speedway.

Eric Johnson Jr. will make his third start of both his career and the season in the No. 19 Bill McAnally Racing Chevrolet. Johnson impressed with a 10th-place result in his series debut at Portland International Raceway.

After a podium third-place finish at Shasta in his series debut, Kole Raz will again drive the No. 5 Jerry Pitts Racing Toyota.

Tyler Reif will drive the remainder of the season in the No. 13 Central Coast Racing Ford. He joined the organization at Shasta en route to a 14th-place run. Team co-owner Todd Souza will drive the No. 3 again as well.

The No. 21 entry is listed as TBA, though all entered drivers will make the starting lineup.

The West race at Evergreen will take place on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 9:30 p.m. ET with coverage provided by FloRacing.

