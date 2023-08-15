Entry List: 2023 Dutch Boy 100

To complete the ARCA tripleheader race weekend, the ARCA Menards Series will get dirty at the 1-mile Illinois State Fairgrounds. Seventeen drivers are entered, so all will compete in the 100-lap race.

In addition to the series regulars, three part-time drivers will participate in both series events at Watkins Glen International and The Springfield Mile. Those three drivers are Dale Quarterley in his No. 4, Brent Crews in the No. 15 and William Sawalich in the No. 18.

Crews will be one of two drivers making their ARCA debuts for Venturini Motorsports. Crews will drive the No. 15 in both events. At The Springfield Mile, 23-year-old Taylor Reimer will take the reigns of the No. 25.

There will be shuffling in the Nos. 03 and 06. Team owner Alex Clubb will drive his No. 03 and AJ Moyer will slide back into his usual No. 06 after driving the No. 03 at The Glen.

Kelly Kovski will make his season debut. The Illinois native will drive his No. 16 in his 34th career start. Overall, Kovski has six top fives and 21 top 10s, earning his career best of second in the 2016 event at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds.

Andy Hillenburg will have three drivers in his Fast Track Racing lineup: Camping World SRX Series regular Ken Schrader in the No. 10, Tim Monroe in the No. 11 and Dallas Frueh in the No. 12.

Brayton Laster also announced he will drive the No. 31 for Rise Motorsports. Laster has six career starts with four in 2023. Laster’s addition to the entry list would make 18 starters at Springfield.

The green flag will wave on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. ET with live coverage provided by FOX Sports 1 and FloRacing.

