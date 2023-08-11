Jesse Love Scores IRP ARCA Pole

The field is set for the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East Reese’s 200 from Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, with Jesse Love taking the pole position.

Love, the series points leader and most recent winner on tour, will lead the field to green for the fourth time on the year and hope to score his seventh win on the season in the race.

Entering IRP, Love holds an 82-point advantage over Frankie Muniz in the points standings.

William Sawalich, who has been Love’s greatest adversary in his limited starts, is once again the driver closest to Love on speed as he slotted in second in qualifying. The young Minnesotan scored his first-career win on another short track in Berlin earlier this year.

Sean Hingorani will roll off third, and Luke Fenhaus will start fourth as the fastest non-Toyota in the field.

Lavar Scott rounds out the top five.

ARCA IRP Lineup

The race will be held tonight, Aug. 11, at 6 p.m. ET, with coverage via FOX Sports. 1.

