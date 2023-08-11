Christian Eckes Tops Qualifying Charts at IRP

Christian Eckes won his second pole of the season for tonight’s (Aug. 11) TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. He put his truck on the pole with a speed of 107.918 mph. This is Eckes’s fifth pole of his career.

Runner-up at the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ last race at Richmond Raceway Ty Majeski will start alongside Eckes in second, clocking in with a speed of 107.739 mph.

Repost to congratulate Christian Eckes on his NASCAR Truck Series POLE at IRP! https://t.co/yjbPv3MIee pic.twitter.com/aq4NAHXW1y — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) August 11, 2023

Regular season champion Corey Heim was the fastest Toyota with a lap of 107.547 mph.

The Chevrolets of Rajah Caruth and Richmond winner Carson Hocevar completed the top five.

Last year’s winner Grant Enfinger, Jake Garcia, Zane Smith, Nick Sanchez, and William Sawalich round out the top 10.

Making his Truck Series debut tonight, Shane van Gisbergen qualified his No. 41 Chevrolet for Niece Motorsports in 28th.

Lawless Alan spun twice during practice damaging the left side of the truck the second time. He did not make a qualifying lap and will start at the rear of the field.

Tyler Ankrum sustained damage to his No. 16 Toyota Tundra during practice. A Hattori Racing team member confirmed to Frontstretch that Ankrum will be going to a backup truck.

Josh Reaume, Chad Chastain, and Armani Williams are the three drivers that did not qualify for the TSport 200.

The Truck Series will race tonight (Aug. 11) at 9 p.m. ET. Coverage will be provided by FOX Sports 1.

