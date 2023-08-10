Brent Crews Making ARCA Debut With Venturini

Brent Crews will make his ARCA Menards Series debut with Venturini Motorsports at Watkins Glen International, VMS announced Aug. 10.

It’s one of two races the 15-year-old Crews has been announced for with the team. He’ll also drive at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

“I’m so excited to have the opportunity to run with such a great team at two amazing race tracks,” Crews said in a team release. “I’m looking forward to Watkins Glen next weekend.”

Crews found victory lane in the Trans Am Series at Road America at age 14, making him the youngest ever to do so in the series.

“We had the opportunity to work with him when he was just 14 at the Toyota combine,” team owner Billy Venturini added. “He’s an incredibly talented young driver. It’s quite interesting to welcome our first driver who is younger than my own children.”

Crews will be sponsored by Mobil 1 at Watkins Glen and will be working with crew chief Monon Rahman and the No. 25 team.

He joins a lineup that also includes full-timer Jesse Love and Conner Jones at Watkins Glen.

At Illinois, Love and Taylor Reimer will also run for Venturini.

