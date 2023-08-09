Happy Hour: Josh Williams Goes to The Moon

On this week’s episode of the Happy Hour podcast, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Josh Williams joins Trey Lyle, Dalton Hopkins and Michael Massie to react to the Michigan International Speedway race weekend and discuss the rising career of RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher.

Also, the gang talks about the new wave of road course ringers, weigh in on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval versus the road course and Williams enlightens whether the Xfinity Series or the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is better for driver development.

Afterward, the boys ask Williams where he would next park his No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet anywhere in the world and give some suggestions of their own.

The answers just might surprise you.

Listen here or on all podcast platforms.

