Happy Hour wide, Jared Haas Graphic

(Graphic: Jared Haas)

Happy Hour: Josh Williams Goes to The Moon

Dalton Hopkins, Trey Lyle and Michael Massie

On this week’s episode of the Happy Hour podcast, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Josh Williams joins Trey Lyle, Dalton Hopkins and Michael Massie to react to the Michigan International Speedway race weekend and discuss the rising career of RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher.

Also, the gang talks about the new wave of road course ringers, weigh in on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval versus the road course and Williams enlightens whether the Xfinity Series or the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is better for driver development.

Afterward, the boys ask Williams where he would next park his No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet anywhere in the world and give some suggestions of their own.

The answers just might surprise you.

About the author

image0 (9)

Dalton Hopkins began writing for Frontstretch in April 2021. Currently, he is the lead writer for the weekly Thinkin' Out Loud column and one of our lead reporters. Beforehand, he wrote for IMSA shortly after graduating from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2019. Simultaneously, he also serves as a First Lieutenant in the US Army.

Follow Dalton on Twitter @PitLaneLT

Michael.Massie-113x150

Michael Massie is a writer for Frontstretch. Massie, a Richmond, Va. native, has been a NASCAR superfan since childhood, when he frequented races at Richmond International Raceway. Massie is a lover of short track racing and travels around to the ones in his region. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies.

