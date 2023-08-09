Greg Van Alst Running Remainder of Season with Young’s

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Young’s Motorsports will have Greg Van Alst drive its No. 20 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for the remainder of the season, the team announced Aug. 9.

Van Alst will kick off the remaining schedule this week at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday, Aug. 11 (9 p.m. ET, FOX Sports 1).

Additionally, No. 20 is set to carry the colors of CB Fabricating as the primary sponsor in five of the seven remaining races on the schedule.

“I am very appreciative of this opportunity with Young’s Motorsports,” Van Alst said in a team release. “I have been weighing our options on what path to take for the remainder of the 2023 season and when Tyler and I chatted, the pairing made sense.

“I know he holds a lot of the same values and expectations that I have being a racing veteran but also a new face on the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series tour. I think we can put together some strong finishes that could lead to more for next season.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Greg to the Young’s Motorsports family,” team principal Tyler Young added. “I have watched Greg for several years now and his determination and passion is going to be a great asset to our organization over the next three months.

“With his experience and background, we feel he can bring a lot to the table and help us not only evaluate our Truck Series program – but also offer a good trajectory for improvements for the 2024 season.

“We are definitely looking forward to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and the remaining six races thereafter. With Greg’s ability and craft behind the wheel, I know we’re in good hands.”

The No. 20 is 33rd in the owner’s standings, the third lowest of all full-time entries.

The 42-year-old Van Alst kicked off 2023 by earning his first career ARCA Menards Series win in the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway. In addition to his five ARCA starts, Van Alst made his first two career starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Alpha Prime Racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Van Alst will also make his first ARCA start since Charlotte Motor Speedway in the Reese’s 200, which precedes the Truck race on Friday, at 6 p.m. ET with TV coverage provided by FS1.

