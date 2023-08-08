Entry List: 2023 Reese’s 200

The ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East heads to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park this Friday, Aug. 11, for the Reese’s 200.

There are 23 cars entered, so all cars will qualify.

DL Wilson returns with Fast Track Racing in the No. 12 for the first time since an injury at Phoenix Raceway.

Sean Hingorani returns in Venturini Motorsports’ No. 15 after serving a one-race suspension.

Conner Jones is set to make his sixth ARCA Menards series start of the season in the Venturini No. 25.

Daytona International Speedway winner Greg Van Alst is back in the series for his sixth start of the season in his own No. 35.

After skipping the last main-series race at Michigan International Speedway, Toni Breidinger is back in the Venturini-owned No. 55.

Isaac Johnson is set to make his series debut in Costner Weaver Motorsports’ No. 93.

Chris Martin Jr. returns for the first time since 2022 to drive MAN Motorsports’ No. 95.

Casey Carden returns to the series in the Clubb Racing Inc.-owned No. 03 for his third start of the season.

The Reese’s 200 is set to get underway Friday, Aug. 11, at 6 p.m. ET. Watch live on FOX Sports 1.

