Entry List: 2023 TSport 200

The NASCAR Craftsman Trucks Series heads to the fields of Indiana as they visit the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park for the TSport 200.

39 trucks are entered for the short track weekend meaning three unlucky truckers will be sent home after qualifying barring any changes.

By far the biggest story heading into this week’s Trucks Series action is Shane van Gisbergen‘s debut, also his debut on an oval track in NASCAR period. He will try to make his first start in the No. 41 for Niece Motorsports.

Greg Van Alst will also be making his Truck Series debut this weekend and will be behind the wheel of the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado, following a pair of finishes outside of the top-30 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Landen Lewis is back in the No. 04 truck for Roper Racing, trying to qualify for his first Trucks Series race since Mid-Ohio.

Layne Riggs will be in the No. 7 truck for Spire Motorsports, and the No. 22 machine will be driven by Logan Bearden for AM Racing.

Chris Hacker is back in the No. 30 Toyota for On Point Motorsports, last driving for Young’s at Gateway.

Chad Chastain is also back in the Trucks Series, once again attempting a race in the No. 44 for Niece Motorsports. He will be joined by a returning Armani Williams, who will drive the No. 46 Toyota for G2G Racing as he has previously this season.

Jack Wood is back in the No. 51 for Kyle Busch Motorsports for the first time since Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, where he started ninth and finished 31st.

Tyler Hill takes over the Hill Motorsports No. 56 for this weekend, attempting his fourth event this season.

The No. 02 for Young’s Motorsports and No. 61 for Hattori Racing Enterprises are currently listed as TBA currently.

Catch all of the NASCAR Craftsman Trucks Series action at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday, August 11 at 9 p.m. ET. The event will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1.

