IndyCar Finale Moving to Nashville for 2024

The NTT IndyCar Series season finale will be contested on the streets of Nashville starting with the 2024 season, the series announced Aug. 3. Nashville’s first finale will take place on Sept. 15, 2024.

The Nashville Street Circuit has hosted the Music City Grand Prix since 2021, with the 2021-2023 editions of the event being contested in early August. The finale’s relocation to Nashville lays claim to a spot previously held by the Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

“Nashville and the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix team are ready to host a can’t-miss, action-packed event that transforms the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season finale and elevates it to an even higher peak on the global stage,” said Mark Miles, president & CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp.

“Next year’s race in Nashville will be an unbridled celebration of the most fierce and competitive motorsport on the planet, set against the backdrop of an innovative and breathtaking stage that includes one of the premier global entertainment districts in the world.”

Miles said that further details concerning the layout of the series’ new finale weekend will be announced in due time.

The 2024 running of the event will also feature a new, simplified layout compared to that of previous years.

The previous turns 4-8 complex will be redone to consist of a simple hairpin, which will be flanked by a new, winding pit lane just beyond the southern bank of the Cumberland river. The bulk of the lap, which takes place to the north of the river, has been rearranged into a simple four-cornered layout featuring four straightaways composed of Korean Veterans Boulevard, 1st Avenue, Broadway and 4th Avenue.

Matt Crews, CEO of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, is excited to see IndyCar’s commitment to the young event and expects the new date will be positive for the event’s continued growth.

“The fact that INDYCAR has chosen Nashville and the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix as the crowning event is a testament to our fans, partners, stakeholders and truly the Nashville hospitality industry as a whole,” Crews said.

“The ability to promote our city and state year-round and bring our race into the heart of Nashville is an absolute honor. The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix continues to grow to levels that I never dreamed could have been possible.”

The 2023 running of the Music City Grand Prix will use the original track layout which has been in use since 2021.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article