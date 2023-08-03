On this week’s episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Nolen goes into the inferno with Cole Custer on his return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series, his performance this season and his favorite beer to drink in victory lane.

Frontstretch‘s Adam Cheek joins the podcast to discuss NASCAR’s latest headlines, including the Hall of Fame announcement and the Xfinity Series going The CW in 2025.

Stephen Stumpf then shows up to break everything down that happened at Richmond Raceway last weekend stat-wise and get you ready for the race at Michigan International Speedway.

The sound bite of the week features Martin Truex Jr.‘s crew chief James Small on the team’s strategy at Richmond.

