AWA Moves to GTD With 2 Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs in 2024

Andrew Wojteczko Autosport (AWA) announced Thursday morning (Aug. 3) that they will move to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GTD class in 2024. They will field two brand new Chevrolet Corvette Z06.R GT3s full-time. AWA is the first North American customer team confirmed to be running the new Corvettes.

We are very proud and delighted to confirm that we will be fielding dual Corvette Z06 GT3.R entries in the GTD Class for the 2024 and 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship seasons! pic.twitter.com/w187vAIJz5 — AWA (@AWARacing) August 3, 2023

“I am honored to have the opportunity for AWA to represent Corvette in the IMSA WeatherTech Championship,” stated Andrew Wojteczko, team owner. “I have the utmost respect for the people involved and am looking forward to doing our part to help secure results for the Z06 GT3.R.”

“We are happy to welcome AWA to the Corvette Racing family,” said Christie Bagne,” the program manager for the Corvette Z06 GT3.R. “It was important for us to select a highly competitive and collaborative team to be our first representative in the WeatherTech Championship’s GTD class. AWA is a fantastic choice. The team has a proven capability of winning races in multiple sports car categories and series. Our goal is to help AWA compete for championships and race wins with the Z06 GT3.R in 2024 and beyond.”

The official press release indicates that AWA’s two entries will be the sole Corvettes in the GTD class next season. They will join Pratt Miller Motorsports’ two cars in the GTD Pro class.

AWA currently fields two Duqueine M30-D08-Nissans in the LMP3 class (Orey Fidani in the No. 13 at Watkins Glen is pictured above). However, IMSA has already announced that 2023 will be the final year for the class in WeatherTech. Next year, the only IMSA series with LMP3 cars will be the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge.

The team has only raced LMP3 cars for the last season and change. Prior to that, the team competed off and on in IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, most recently with a McLaren 570S GT4. Prior to that, the team raced Porsche Caymans and a Ford Mustang.

There are eight full-time LMP3 teams on the grid this year. Most of them will be back next season in some capacity. Riley Motorsports, Sean Creech Motorsports have already announced LMP2 campaigns for 2024. Andretti Autosport will move to GTD with an Aston Martin that they have already been campaigning part-time.

No drivers were announced as part of the team’s release. The driver lineups will be announced at a later date.

