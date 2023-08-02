Shane van Gisbergen Running IRP for Niece

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Shane van Gisbergen isn’t just returning to NASCAR next weekend to run in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Van Gisbergen will drive the No. 41 for Niece Motorsports in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Niece announced Aug. 2.

Worldwide Express will sponsor the effort.

The race marks van Gisbergen’s first Truck attempt. Should he qualify, he’ll make his first non-road course start in NASCAR.

“The weekend will certainly be a challenge,” van Gisbergen said in a team release. “I’ve seen the trucks race on television and know it’s very competitive and that I’ll have a lot to learn on a short track at IRP. I’m used to doing doubleheaders in Supercars, but this will be a little bit different. I’m honored to join Niece Motorsports and thrilled at getting a chance to climb in a truck.”

“We are so excited and so honored to have Shane drive for us at IRP,” Niece GM Cody Efaw added. “He’s a legend in Australia and New Zealand, but what he did at Chicago has everyone in America talking about his talent. We will help him experience oval racing and I am guessing we will learn a lot from him as well.”

Van Gisbergen won the Cup race at the Chicago street course in his series debut last month. He returns to the track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course the same weekend as IRP with Trackhouse Racing in its No. 91.

Niece fields three full-time entries in the series, with Carson Hocevar and Lawless Alan its full-timers while the No. 41 features a rotating roster of drivers.

