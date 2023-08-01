On this week’s episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Dalton Hopkins are joined by Jayski.com’s Dustin Albino to talk about the wild NASCAR Xfinity Series finish at Road America.

Also, the guys talk about the resurgence of Ford over the last couple of weeks as well as if a Ford can make it to the championship race whether they are the favorites in that race.

Plus, they give their reactions to the Xfinity Series’ broadcast deal with the CW starting in 2025 and give a breakdown of all the 2024 Silly Season rumors.

The episode ends with the NASCAR version of the Immaculate Grid.

Listen here or on all podcast platforms.

