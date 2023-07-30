Tracking the Trucks: Drivers Race Surprisingly Clean at Richmond

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

The Top Truckers at Richmond Raceway

Winner: Carson Hocevar

Polesitter, Stage 1 and 2 Winner, and Most Laps Led: Ty Majeski – 168 of 250 laps

Rookie of the Race: Jake Garcia

Top Storylines of the Race

Matt Mills made his first of two scheduled Craftsman Truck Series starts behind the wheel of Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 51 and came home and impressive fifth, a career-best. His previous best finish in the Truck Series was 15th. Mills will also compete with KBM at Milwaukee Mile Speedway on August 27.

Majeski’s second-place finish, while disheartening, could have been much worse, as a speeding penalty on pit road sent him to the rear of the field. In just 40 laps, he worked his way all the way up from 18th to second.

All 36 drivers were still running at the finish of the race. Josh Reaume, the driver who finished last, was only 11 laps behind Hocevar at the finish.

The race also only saw two cautions for incident. Dean Thompson spun on lap 119 and Justin Carroll spun on lap 142. Aside from those two incidents, plus the stage ends, the race was clean and green the whole way.

The Winning Move

Majeski’s penalty put him behind on strategy forcing his No. 98 team decided to stretch his tires and fuel to the end while Hocevar and others pitted between laps 195 and 215.

Unfortunately, Majeski was unable to hold off the fresher tires of Hocevar, with Hocevar making the pass with four laps to go to win his third race of the season.

Championship Rundown

The playoff field is set.

Corey Heim clinched the 2023 Regular Season Championship, earning him an additional 15 playoff points to begin the playoffs. Meanwhile, Matt DiBenedetto, Nick Sanchez, and Matt Crafton locked up the final three playoff spots.

The first round of the Craftsman Truck Series playoffs looks like this.

Corey Heim – 2030 Zane Smith – 2022 Carson Hocevar – 2021 Christian Eckes – 2019 Grant Enfinger – 2017 Ty Majeski – 2014 Ben Rhodes – 2013 Nick Sanchez – 2005 Matt Crafton – 2002 Matt DiBenedetto – 2002

Rookie Report

One week after rookie Taylor Gray earned his career-best finish, another rookie in Garcia finished a career-high fourth, earning him Rookie of the Race.

However, Sanchez has clinched Rookie of the Year by virtue of being the only rookie to make the playoffs and is guaranteed to be the highest finishing rookie.

No. 02 – Will Rodgers (26th)

No. 1 – William Sawalich (10th)

No. 2 – Nick Sanchez (eighth)

No. 17 – Taylor Gray (14th)

No. 22 – Christian Rose (32nd)

No. 24 – Rajah Caruth (19th)

No. 30 – Ryan Vargas (30th)

No. 32 – Bret Holmes (29th)

No. 33 – Derek Lemke (33rd)

No. 35 – Jake Garcia (fourth)

No. 43 – Daniel Dye (21st)

No. 66 – Conner Jones (20th)

No. 90 – Justin Carroll (31st)

One Thought About This Race

A clean race. How refreshing.

Respect and recklessness has been a glaring issue for the Truck Series throughout this season – as well as seasons past. To have a race that was clean (aside from two spins) is just what the series needed.

In NASCAR, fans are usually okay with a farce of a race as long as it’s a once in a blue moon. In the Truck Series, every race seems to turn into a bloodbath, and more and more drivers have spoken out about it.

Richmond proved that the Truckers are more than capable of racing clean, and boy did we need that reminder. The biggest issue for the Truck Series now is maintaining that composure, which will not be easy with the onset of the playoffs.

The next track where the series competes is Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, where the race devolved into madness last year. The rest of the schedule does not bode well for clean racing with tracks like Milwaukee Mile, Martinsville Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway on the schedule.

The Truck Series is capable of respect. Maintaining that respect might be a different story.

Paint Scheme of the Race

Rajah Caruth has frequently adorned the colors of the Wendell Scott Foundation on his No. 24. This week, a partnership between the Wendell Scott Foundation and New College Institute resulted in a program called Camp Cultivation, a camp designed for high school students to expand their STEM knowledge.

Camp Cultivation was the primary sponsor for Caruth, and his typical blue and red No. 24 became bright and multicolored.

Talkin’ Truckers

Hocevar on the win:

“Should have been in victory lane tonight.” – Majeski dejected with runner-up finish:

“Hopefully we can build off of this.” – Garcia on his career night:

“This is the best night of my life.” – Mills describes his elation with top five finish:

DiBenedetto hopes for deep playoff run:

Where to Next?

How does that one song go? “Back home again in Indiana?”

The Truck Series has a week off and then begins its playoffs with a trip to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in Brownsburg, Ind. Grant Enfinger is the defending winner of the event.

Coverage for the TSport 200 begins Friday, August 11 at 9 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

