Trevor Huddleston Scores ARCA West Pole at Shasta

The field has been set for the seventh ARCA Menards West Series race of the year from the Shasta Speedway, as Trevor Huddleston will start from the pole in the Shasta 150.

Huddleston, who won at his home track of Irwindale earlier this year, earned his second General Tire pole award of the season on Saturday (July 29). The California driver will hope for a return to victory lane in his familiar No. 50 High Point Racing/Racecar Factory Ford.

Sean Hingorani, who has two wins on the West tour this year, will roll off second for Venturini Motorsports in his No. 15 Mobil 1 Toyota.

Defending series champion Jake Drew will start third in his no. 41 Nevada Tourism Ford. Despite his brief hiatus from the series, Drew will surely be a strong contender to score another victory at Shasta.

Tyler Reif, who was fastest in practice, will start fourth in his No. 13 Central Coast Cabinets Ford. Reif will hope to show that same speed in the race.

Landen Lewis, winner just a couple of weeks ago at Portland Interational Raceway, will roll off sixth in his No. 17 MMI/American Resurfacing Chevrolet.

A field of 17 cars will contest the Shasta 150 with the full starting lineup linked below. The Shasta 150 will air live on FloRacing at 11:35 p.m. ET.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article