Alpine Team Principal Out After Belgium

Alpine F1 Team will part ways with both Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer and Sporting Director Alan Permane immediately following the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, Alpine announced July 28.

Bruno Famin, Alpine’s vp, will assume the role of interim team principal beginning at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Szafnauer has held the position for 18 months. He led the team to a fourth-place finish in the constructor’s championship in 2022.

Alpine is currently sixth in the constructor’s championship, with one podium this season at the Monaco Grand Prix by Esteban Ocon, who finished third.

Permane had worked within Alpine for 34 years.

Last week, Alpine made changes to its CEO position last week; previous CEO Laurent Rossi was usurped by Philippe Krief, a former vp of engineering and product performance for Alpine.

Alpine fields entries for Ocon and Pierre Gasly.

