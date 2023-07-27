Through the Gears: Richmond Betting Preview

After one of the more dramatic races of the NASCAR season to date, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to one of the premiere short tracks on the circuit this week in Richmond Raceway.

Ryan Stevens (@hahn_Y0l0 on Twitter), founder of WinTheRace.info, joins host Mark Harris to break down the usuals: comparable tracks, the outright market and a few drivers to keep your eye on.

The two talk about a few drivers at the top of the board to back, a few to fade and a couple drivers down the list that have high upside this week on a short flat track.

Stevens then leads a discussion about a plus-money matchup that he has laid pre-practice and -qualifying.

Harris rounds out the show as he does every episode with his best bet of the week. As Harris notes, this bet is a gift from the sportsbook.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

