Layne Riggs to Compete for Spire Motorsports in IRP Truck Race

Layne Riggs will compete for Spire Motorsports in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Aug. 11, the team announced on July 27.

Second-generation racer and pavement late-model standout @LayneRiggs99 will wheel the #7 Silverado for the TSport 200 Truck race at LOIRP with @gocinfinity as the primary sponsor. Learn more: https://t.co/l6QjYGosuQ pic.twitter.com/kRZB1u5BSb — Spire Motorsports (@SpireMotorsport) July 27, 2023

Riggs, who in five Truck starts has a best finish of seventh at LOIRP a year ago, will make his debut with the team at the track. Spire will mark Riggs’ third Truck team this season in as many starts, as he ran one race each with TRICON Garage and Young’s Motorsports at the start of the year.

“I couldn’t be more excited to partner with Infinity Communications and Spire Motorsports to go short-track racing in Indianapolis,” Riggs said. “I made my NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series debut last year at the same track, and we were able to put together a really solid seventh-place finish.

“I have a ton of short track experience and having Bono Manion calling the race from the top of the box puts us in a good spot to have a great race!”

Riggs will become the seventh driver to attempt a race in Spire’s No. 7 truck this season, joining Corey LaJoie, Alex Bowman, Jonathan Davenport, Kyle Larson, Marco Andretti and Austin Hill.

