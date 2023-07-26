Josef Newgarden Starting SRX Heat 1 in 1st at Pulaski County

Set to make his Camping World SRX Series season debut, Josef Newgarden will start first in heat one at Pulaski County Motorsports Park.
Newgarden, winner of the 2023 Indianapolis 500, finished seventh in his lone series start in 2022 at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.
Reigning series champion Marco Andretti will start alongside Newgarden on the front row.
NASCAR Cup Series champions Bobby Labonte, Tony Stewart, Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski occupy third through sixth, respectively.
Paul Tracy and Hailie Deegan will start in the fourth row in seventh and eighth place, respectively.
Ryan Newman, who won the series most recent feature at Stafford Motor Speedway, starts ninth followed by Ken Schrader in 10th.
Pulaski County, formerly known as Motor Mile Speedway, hosts the halfway point of the 2023 SRX season on Thursday, July 27. ESPN will air the racing beginning at 9 p.m. ET.
About the author
Mark Kristl joined Frontstretch at the beginning of the 2019 NASCAR season. He is the site's ARCA Menards Series editor. Kristl is also an Eagle Scout and a proud University of Dayton alum.
