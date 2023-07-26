Here’s Who’s Performing & Appearing at Richmond & Road America

A summer full of entertaining NASCAR action continues to heat up as the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Craftsman Truck series head to The Old Dominion State for events at Richmond Raceway. The NASCAR Xfinity Series, meanwhile, shifts to Road America.

The spring weekend at Richmond featured plenty of heat on and off the track, including some late-race drama. With playoff spots on the line, the short track should play host to some thrilling action this weekend.

TV Broadcast: The Cup race will air on the USA Network at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 30. On Saturday, July 29, the trucks take to the track at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

The Xfinity race is scheduled for July 29 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

Pre-race Concert: Country artist Celeste Kellogg will perform the pre-race concert prior to the Cook Out 400. Kellogg also performed prior to spring Cup race at Richmond.

Local singer Reeve Stimpson will put on the pre-race concert before the Worldwide Express 250 for the NCTS.

West Coast Customs: If you are attending the races at Richmond this weekend, you are in for a treat. Led by Ryan Friedlinghaus, West Coast Customs Experience will create a street legal version of the Next Gen car over the weekend at the track’s midway. Tyler Reddick will also be on hand for the project.

