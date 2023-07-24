Entry List: 2023 World Wide Express 250

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Richmond Raceway this Saturday, July 29, as its regular season comes to a close.

With series regulars having one last chance to make the playoffs, there are 38 trucks entered to the event, meaning two will fail to qualify, barring any entry list changes.

William Sawalich is back for his third start of the season in the TRICON Garage No. 1.

Will Rodgers returns to the Young’s Motorsports No. 02 for the second time this season.

Trey Hutchens is back in the series for the third time this season in his own No. 14 machine.

After skipping Pocono, Ryan Vargas returns in the No. 30 for On Point Motorsports.

Following a strong run in his last outing at Nashville Superspeedway, Bayley Currey is back in the Niece Motorsports No. 41.

Virginia native Matt Mills is set to make his first start of the season in Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 51 and his sixth start total on the year.

Switching off once again with brother Tyler, Timmy Hill is back in the family No. 56 this weekend.

Conner Jones returns to the series in the ThorSport Racing No. 66 for the fifth time this season.

For the fourth time this season, Justin Carroll is back in the family-owned No. 90.

Jerry Bohlman is set to attempt his series debut in the No. 46 for G2G Racing after missing the field at the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track.

The Young’s Motorsports No. 20, AM Racing No. 22, Reaume Brothers Racing No. 33, and Reaume Brothers Racing No. 34 are all entered with drivers listed as TBA at this time, though AM’s No. 22 is expected to be Christian Rose.

The Truck regular season finale is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Watch the action live on Fox Sports 1, or tune in to MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio for live radio.

