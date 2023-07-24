Entry List: 2023 Henry 180

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads up to Wisconsin July 29 for its annual stop at Road America and the Henry 180.

There are currently 38 cars entered for the event, meaning all will qualify, barring any entry list changes.

Kyle Weatherman will be back in the JD Motorsports No. 4 for the fourth time this season, making his 13th start of the year in the series.

AJ Allmendinger is back in the Kaulig Racing No. 10 once again, making his fourth start of the season. Allmendinger is pulling double duty at two different tracks, also entered at Richmond Raceway in his usual ride, Kaulig’s No. 16 in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Sage Karam makes his first appearance for Sam Hunt Racing, driving its No. 24.

Stanton Barrett returns to the Xfinity Series this weekend in the Emerling-Gase Motorsports No. 35, having not made a start in the series since 2019.

Brad Perez is set to make his debut with Alpha Prime Racing in its No. 44, marking his fourth start of the season in the series.

Leland Honeyman will be back behind the wheel of the No. 45 for APR for his fifth start of the year.

Josh Bilicki is back for his fifth start of the year in the No. 91 DGM Racing machine.

The No. 07 for SS-Green Light Racing, No. 53 for EGM and No. 66 for MBM Motorsports are all entered with drivers to be announced.

The Xfinity Series’ latest stop at the 4.048-mile road course is set to get underway at 3 p.m. ET Saturday, July 29. Watch all the action live on NBC, or tune in to MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio for the live radio broadcast.

