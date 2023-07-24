Race Weekend Central
NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain pack racing, NKP

Photo Credit: Nigel Kinrade Photography

Entry List: 2023 Cookout 400

Chase Folsom

The NASCAR Cup Series heads back to Richmond Raceway July 30 for the Cookout 400.

This marks the series’ second stop of the season at the Virginia three-quarter-mile track. There are 36 cars entered at this time, meaning all will race, barring any entry list changes.

Ryan Newman is back behind the wheel of the Rick Ware Racing No. 51 this weekend, making his fourth appearance this season — and third in a points-paying race — in his return to the Cup Series. 

See also
Monday Morning Pit Box: 2 Tires Outlasts 4 at Pocono

Cup Richmond Entry List

All the action from Richmond is set to kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 30. Tune in live on USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. 

About the author

unnamed (6)
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Share this article

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Comment on this articlex
()
x