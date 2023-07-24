Entry List: 2023 Cookout 400

The NASCAR Cup Series heads back to Richmond Raceway July 30 for the Cookout 400.

This marks the series’ second stop of the season at the Virginia three-quarter-mile track. There are 36 cars entered at this time, meaning all will race, barring any entry list changes.

Ryan Newman is back behind the wheel of the Rick Ware Racing No. 51 this weekend, making his fourth appearance this season — and third in a points-paying race — in his return to the Cup Series.

All the action from Richmond is set to kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 30. Tune in live on USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

