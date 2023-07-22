William Byron Wins Pole for Pocono Cup Race

William Byron scored his 11th career NASCAR Cup Series Pole after edging out Martin Truex Jr. in Saturday’s qualifying session at Pocono Raceway (July 22). This is Byron’s third pole of the season and his second at the tricky triangle.

Byron’s lap of 170.629 mph was the fastest lap overall lap ran in qualifying when including the group stages. Truex, who won last week at New Hampshire, will start second. Kyle Larson qualified third, while Kevin Harvick clocked in fourth. Truex’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell will start from fifth.

Third #BuschLightPole of the season.



Fifth front-row start of 2023.



Ninth top-five start this year. @WilliamByron is … FAST! pic.twitter.com/n0u3iVw61M — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 22, 2023

Joey Logano qualified sixth, followed by Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin, Austin Cindric and Bubba Wallace to complete the top 10. Wallace abandoned his final round lap after hitting the wall out of turn 1.

He just ran out of room!



Contact for the No. 23 in the final round! #BuschLightPole pic.twitter.com/ozsXmXfxj4 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 22, 2023

23XI teammates Wallace and Reddick ran the fastest laps in Group qualifying. Todd Gilliland and Chase Elliott spun during their qualifying runs without hitting anything. Chris Buescher also spun during practice, but he was able to qualify 18th.

You can watch the HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, July 23, at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article