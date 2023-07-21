ARCA Race at Pocono Postponed until Saturday

The ARCA Menards Series’ Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150 at Pocono Raceway has been postponed from its original start time due to inclement weather.

The race was originally slated to begin Friday (July 21) at 6 p.m. ET, but popup rain showers put a damper on those plans, forcing a postponement.

The event will instead begin tomorrow, Saturday, July 22, at 8:30 a.m. ET, with television coverage being carried on Fox Sports 1.

The Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150 at @PoconoRaceway

has been postponed to Saturday morning due to rain.@FS1 and @FloRacing

will have coverage starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. — ARCA Menards Series (@ARCA_Racing) July 21, 2023

Dean Thompson, who will be pulling double duty this race weekend, will lead the ARCA field to the green flag.

The ARCA race is slated for 60 laps, so an official race would be to halfway (lap 30).

The ARCA race will precede a full day of racing at Pocono. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series will contest their races. Additionally, the NASCAR Cup Series drivers will have their practice and qualifying sessions.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article