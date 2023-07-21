ARCA Race at Pocono Postponed until Saturday

The ARCA Menards Series’ Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150 at Pocono Raceway has been postponed from its original start time due to inclement weather.
The race was originally slated to begin Friday (July 21) at 6 p.m. ET, but popup rain showers put a damper on those plans, forcing a postponement.
The event will instead begin tomorrow, Saturday, July 22, at 8:30 a.m. ET, with television coverage being carried on Fox Sports 1.
Dean Thompson, who will be pulling double duty this race weekend, will lead the ARCA field to the green flag.
The ARCA race is slated for 60 laps, so an official race would be to halfway (lap 30).
The ARCA race will precede a full day of racing at Pocono. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series will contest their races. Additionally, the NASCAR Cup Series drivers will have their practice and qualifying sessions.
About the author
Josh joined Frontstretch in 2023 and currently covers the ARCA Menards Series. Born and raised in Missouri, Josh has been watching motorsports since 2005. He currently is studying for a Mass Communication degree at Lindenwood University
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.