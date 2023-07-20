Entry Lists: FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix/Lime Rock Park 100

This weekend at Lime Rock Park is a unique affair for IMSA. It is the first of two GT-only weekends for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. They will be joined by only the TCR class of IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge.

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

For Saturday’s FCP Euro Northeast Grand Prix, there are 20 teams entered, the same as last year. Five of those teams are GTD Pro teams, while the other 15 are in GTD.

The GTD Pro class has no changes from Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. VasserSullivan’s Ben Barnicoat and Jack Hawksworth currently lead by 86 points in the standings over WeatherTech Racing’s Jules Gounon.

In GTD, Andretti Autosport’s Aston Martin is back on the grid for their second appearance of the season. Gabby Chaves and Jarett Andretti will drive. The team hopes to improve on their class debut, where they crashed out.

Otherwise, the remaining 14 teams have the same driver pairings from CTMP. Paul Miller Racing’s Bryan Sellers and Madison Snow currently have a 212-point lead over The Heart of Racing’s Roman DeAngelis and Marco Sorensen.

Lime Rock is important for Paul Miller Racing since it is effectively the team’s home race. The team itself is technically based in Georgia, but it is owned by an auto dealership group that is based in Parsippany, N.J.

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

For the sole TCR-only race of the season, there are 14 teams entered, up from 11 at CTMP. The field is buttressed by the return of Deily Motorsports, which hasn’t raced since WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in May.

The team will field both of their Hyundai Elantra N TCRs, but with another revised lineup. Robert Megennis, who normally drives for Turner Motorsport in the Grand Sport class, will join Cabot Bigham in the No. 70 Elantra. The No. 74 currently only has Jordan Wisely listed.

Van der Steur Racing is also breaking out their older Hyundai Veloster N TCR for the first time this year. Rory van der Steur, who raced the car last season, will return to TCR to drive. His teammate will be Luca Mars, who normally races a Ford Mustang GT4 for KohR Motorsports. This weekend will be Mars’ TCR debut.

With five races to go, the championship is very close. Bryan Herta Autosport’s Harry Gottsacker and Robert Wickens have a 20-point lead over teammates Mason Filippi and Mark Wilkins, while JDC-Miller MotorSports’ Chris Miller and Mikey Taylor are a further 10 points back. There is a 30-point difference between winning the race and finishing second.

