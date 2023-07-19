Shane van Gisbergen Returning at Indy Road Course

Shane van Gisbergen will attempt to go 2-for-2 in his NASCAR Cup Series career. He will return to Trackhouse Racing’s No. 91 Chevrolet in the Cup race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, the team announced July 19.

Darian Grubb will again serve as the crew chief.

Van Gisbergen of course made headlines when he won his Cup debut in the series inaugural race at the Chicago street course on July 2.

“I never dreamed this could have all rolled out this way,” he said in a team release.

“Just getting to race in NASCAR is an opportunity I never thought I would get, but then to win and get another chance this year is beyond anything I imagined. I can’t thank (Trackhouse founder and owner) Justin Marks, everyone at Trackhouse Racing and NASCAR for this opportunity. Everyone in NASCAR welcomed me to Chicago and it’s been awesome to see how big the reception from that race has been around the world. I am honored to be part of it.”

Van Gisbergen’s success in the team’s PROJECT91 car made team co-owner Marks eager to bring van Gisbergen back for another race.

“After a performance like that it’s only natural to want to keep this going,” Marks said. “Shane showed he is a world-class talent and what he did in Chicago was truly remarkable. PROJECT91, Trackhouse Racing and the fans of NASCAR benefit by bringing him back. I don’t think I am being overly dramatic when I say the entire motorsports world will be watching the No. 91 Chevrolet at Indianapolis.”

Van Gisbergen will be the third road course specialist to compete in the Cup race at the Indy road course. Brodie Kostecki will attempt his Cup debut in Richard Childress Racing’s No. 33 and Kamui Kobayashi will also attempt his debut in 23XI Racing’s No. 67.

Van Gisbergen will take to the track on Sunday, August 13 at 2:30 p.m. ET with TV coverage provided by NBC.

